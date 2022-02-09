JASPER CHAMBER’S HOME EXPO WILL BE HELD ON March 4 & 5, 2022

The seventeenth annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Home Expo is designed to showcase

the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area – – to those attending – –

to let them know of the businesses that exist right here in Dubois County

(and some from out of the area).

The event will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, March 4 from 3-7 p.m.

and on Saturday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Expo is a perfect opportunity to let a large number of people know about the various

business services and products – in just two days. Nearly 1000 people visit each booth as the various

vendors explain their type of business. It is an exciting event and all area businesses are

encouraged to participate, to have a booth, and to have demonstrations and prizes, too.

Call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 for more information on

how to register your business for the 2022 Home Expo.