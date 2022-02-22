Jasper Man arrested after breaking into a residence with Gorilla Mask

Jasper man arrested on multiple theft-related charges

the Jasper Police Department was notified of a residential burglary that occurred the day prior. Video surveillance showed a male subject in a gorilla mask enter into the residence and take multiple items, including a handgun. The subject was identified as 36-year-old Kyle Coleman.

A search warrant was issued to search Coleman’s residence where evidence connecting Coleman to the burglary was located. The handgun was also recovered at the residence. While officers were conducting the search, marijuana, legend drugs, and paraphernalia were located.

Coleman was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and is charged with burglary, residential entry, theft, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, and maintaining a common nuisance.