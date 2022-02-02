Jasper man arrested on OWI charges Tuesday evening.

At approximately 05:05 pm the jasper police dept was dispatched to the area of 15th st and Leopold st in reference to a possible drunk driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle as it was pulling into the driveway of the owner. Officers made contact with the male driver identified as 38 Daniel M Jarboe and determined the male to be under the influence.

Jarboe tested.314 BAC.

Jarboe was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of OWI with a BAC of .15 or more and OWI