Jasper Man Facing OWI Charges After Accident

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after an accident.

Saturday morning, Jasper Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated driver.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle which had been wrecked near the Village Court Apartment Complex and identify the driver as, 51-Year-Old, Miguel Juan Rodriguez Acosta.

EMS took Rodriguez Acosta to Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Rodriguez Acosta was summoned into court due to the severity of injuries.

Rodriguez Acosta was arrested and is facing charges of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and knowing or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.