Jasper Police make public intoxication arrest

The Jasper Police Department arrested a man last night on charges of public intoxication. The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to assist EMS in reference to a male subject who was having difficulty breathing. Upon officers’ arrival, the male subject, Jose Soto Casiano, was found to be inside his vehicle and intoxicated. Soto Casiano was uncooperative with EMS and officers on scene and had been in an altercation with another subject earlier in the evening. He was transported to Memorial Hospital and medically cleared before being charged with public intoxication and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.

