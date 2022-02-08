Jean Schlachter

Jean Wilhelmina Wellmeier Schlachter, 93, of Lamar, passed away on February 1st at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Jean was born December 14, 1928 in Evansville to Samuel and Viola (Damm) Wellmeier. She married Robert Eugene Schlachter on October 24, 1951 in Evansville.

Jean was a retired Purchasing Agent. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, hand quilting, knitting and crocheting. Jean was a member of St. Peters U.C.C. of Lamar, Womens Guild, Sew Be it Club, Girls Day Out, Patoka Valley Quilt Guild, Santa Claus Senior Citizens Quilter and Tuesday Knitters.

Jean is survived by her husband, Robert Eugene Schlachter of Ferdinand; one daughter, Kathy S. Schlachter of Evansville; three sons, Bradley G. Hart of Humboldt, Iowa, David (Tassane) Schlachter of Eldersberg, Md and Robert (Karen) Shclachter of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Dale E. (Margie) Wellmeier of Evansville and Ned E. (Rose) Wellmeier of Boonville; ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by a son, Gary R. Schlachter, sisters, Charlotte Kerwick and Betty Godman; brothers, Samuel Wellmeier, Jack Wellmeier and Jerry Wellmeir.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 AM ET in St. Peters U.C.C., Lamar. Visitation will be Wednesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM ET and Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM ET until time of services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.