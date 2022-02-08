Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez to perform at Astra

Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez to perform at the historic Astra theater in Jasper. The performance, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will be held at the Astra Theatre on Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Gina Chavez is blending the sounds of the Americas with tension and grace. A Latin Grammy nominee and 12- time Austin Music Award winner, including 2019 Female Vocalist and 2015 Austin Musician of the Year, Gina explores the true meaning of “Americana” as she takes audiences on a high-energy journey through Latin America and beyond.

Gina’s music is deeply personal. Her passionate collection of bilingual songs traversing Cumbia, rumba, and soul takes audiences on a journey to discover her Latin roots through music.

During the past few years, Gina’s accomplishments have solidified her place as an industry powerhouse. She was a featured performer at the 2020 Latin Grammys premiere show, has an hour-long PBS special, was a 2020 NPR Tiny Desk judge with a Tiny Desk concert of her own (which has garnered more than 1.3 million views), performed on the Colbert Late Show Play At Home Series and was a featured musician at the Texas Women’s Conference. But Gina’s presence has transcended music. As a Cultural Ambassador with the U.S. State Department, she embarked on a 12-country tour throughout Latin America, the Middle East, and Central Asia. She is also a prolific voice featured on Brené Brown’s “Unlocking Us” podcast, for which she also co-wrote the theme music, and became the sole subject of a 12-foot mural in East Austin.

Tickets are available by visiting http://www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Group rates are available.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by, Friends of the Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana