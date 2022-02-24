Lauren Wheeler announced as DAISY Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Lauren Wheeler, BSN, RN, CPN! Wheeler cares for patients in Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Services and is described as a true angel who not only cares for the pediatric patient but the parents as well. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Wheeler as part of our caregiver family! For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Jessica Werne in Human Resources at 812-996-0514.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.