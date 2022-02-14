Lawrence C. Miller Sr., age 89, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in St. Charles Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Lawrence was born in Ireland, Indiana, on August 23, 1932, to Othmar and Margaret (Weidenbenner) Miller. He married Dolores Brames on October 25, 1951, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2013.

Lawrence was an Ireland High School graduate.

He retired as a dairy and crop farmer.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, the Ireland K of C, and the Dairymen Association.

Lawrence was a quiet person who enjoyed being home with his family. He was a hard worker and loved being on the farm. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Indiana Hoosier fan.

Surviving are two daughters; Mary (Ronald) Martin, Evansville, IN and Sharon (Ronald) James, Jasper, IN, five sons; Martin Miller, Greensburg, IN, Eugene Miller, Indianapolis, IN, Tom (Denise) Miller, Jasper, IN, Alan Miller, Chicago, IL, and Lawrence Miller Jr. Master Sergeant Air Force (Jeanette), Prattville, AL, 15 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one daughter, Angela Geralyn Miller, one granddaughter, Lindsey Ann Miller, one step-granddaughter, Ashley Miller, six sisters; Lucille Kuebler, Helen Sander, Loretta Hurley, Bernice Young, Mildred Goodman, and Ann Miller, three brothers; Ray, Edward, and Sylvester Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence C. Miller Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, IN with a burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel on Thursday, February 17. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, the Dubois County Humane Society, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.