Leona (Dehart) Burden, 74, of Dublin, Virginia, formerly of Owensboro, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 05, 2022, with her family by her side. Leona was born in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Lorene (Russell) Fulkerson and James Thomas “Tommy” Dehart on November 20, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Wayne Burden; stepfather, John L. Fulkerson; sisters, Iona (twin) Dehart and Edna “Faye” Dehart; brothers, Donald Dehart and John L. “Johnny” Fulkerson, Jr.; niece, Debbie Kline; and brother-in-law, Rev. Greg Christmas.

She is survived by her five children, Toni Allen of Dublin, VA, Russell Jackson of Rockport, IN, Mary Austin of Radford, VA, Guyman Lee Jackson and his wife, Liz of Rockport, IN, and Amanda Roach and her husband, Nick of Owensboro, KY. She is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren, Justin Allen, Bond Allen, William Allen, Chance Allen, Jessica Johnson, Kelsey Roberts, Destiny McGehee, Jacklyn Jackson, Courtney Johnston (Nick), Kayla Austin (Vash), Eric Austin, Nicole Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Dylon Sailings (Dusti), Carli Kiper, and Jenna Kiper.

She is also survived by her brothers, Rodney and Herbie Fulkerson (Debbie); sisters, Connie Thomas (Raymond), Cathie Christmas, and Diane Williams (Jack); as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Leona Burden will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, IN. Burial will follow at Little Pigeon Cemetery in Chrisney, IN.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday; and also from noon until the time of the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com