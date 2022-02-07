Leona J. Gehlhausen, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on , 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Leona was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1938, to Leo and Rose (Jahn) Vonderheide.

She was a 1957 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from Aristokraft in Jasper, Indiana, where she had worked for many years. After retirement, she worked at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, cleaning and helping with bereavement dinners.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and enjoyed traveling with the Prime 50 club years ago.

Leona enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Doug Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN, Greg (Kerri) Gehlhausen, Evansville, IN, Cheryl (Michael) Budd, Rhododendron, OR, Sandy Blessinger and companion, Ryan Oser, French Lick, IN, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Frieda (Ralph) Mehling, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are three sisters, Barb Gehlhausen, Catherine Kerstiens, and Clara Pickett.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona J. Gehlhausen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. before the service at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.