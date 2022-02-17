Leray Goepferich, 50, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday February 17, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Leray was born on August 1, 1971 in Huntingburg to Norbert and Philomena (Blume) Goepferich.

Leray worked for the Sisters of St. Benedict in the kitchen, and formerly worked at Mobel Inc. He volunteered at the Meals on Wheels in Ferdinand. He was an avid WWF fan and enjoyed playing pool and bowling.

Surviving are a sister, Rita (Mark) Montgomery of Celestine, two brothers, Paul Goepferich of Huntingburg, and John (Renee) Goepferich of Holland. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Leray was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Philomena Goepferich, and a sister, Cecelia Parks.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday February 19, 2021 at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.