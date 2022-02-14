Leroy Voegerl, 86, of St. Anthony, passed away on, Saturday, February 12th. Leroy was born September 9, 1935 to Mike and Martina (Nord) Voegerl. He married Alberta Lampert on July 28, 1958 in Holy Family Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in August of 1960. Leroy married LorineBeier on September 9, 1961 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Fulda.

Leroy was retired from Kimball after 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, farming, spending time with his children, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved his dogs and cats. Leroy was a member of St. Anthony Parish and St. Anthony American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, LorineVoegerl of St. Anthony; four sons, Ron (Judy) Voegerl of Bretzville, Dennis (Anita) Voegerl of Huntingburg, Stephen (Marlene) Voegerl of Jasper and Don (Ronda) Voegerl of St. Anthony; one daughter, Karen (Tracy) Snow of Velpen; grandchildren, Ashley Hopster, Laura Voegerl, Amanda Bickford, Heather Berg, Megan Meyer, Jenna Hubert, Olivia Paine, Mackenzie Voegerl; ten great-grandkids with another due in May; one step-great-grandson. Leroy was preceded in death by four brothers, Lawrence, Othmar, Norbert and Oscar Voegerl; sisters, Viola Berg, Rose Altmeyer and Mary Ann Hedinger; two great-grandkids in infancy.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. St. Anthony American Legion Post 493 will provide military graveside rights.

