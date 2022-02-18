Local band Star69 first musical act of 2022 Astra Theatre

Local band Star69 is set as the first musical act of the 2022 season at the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, March 12.

It is time to once again get the Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage rocking, and local band Star69 is planning to do just that on Saturday, March 12.

Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 pm EST with Devin Sorrells scheduled to open at 7:30 pm EST. Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General Admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10.

A handful of ‘old guys’ who have played in various bands around Evansville for decades decided to form a 90’s alt-rock/grunge tribute band, and with that, Star69 was born.

In addition to sharing the evening with Star69, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows.

These shows include comedian Costaki Economopoulos on Friday, February 25, the screening of The Big Lebowski on Saturday, April 9, and many others can all be found at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357

seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft

and domestic beer, and wine that is available for purchase.