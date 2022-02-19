Margaret Foerster

Margaret Blanche “Bammy” Foerster, 83, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

She was born March 5, 1938, to Oscar and Sally (Swearingen) Foerster in Buffaloville.

She loved coloring, writing letters, playing cards (especially Go Fish), playing Bingo, working puzzles, singing (especially the song “Good Night, Irene”, which she sang many times over the years to her nieces and nephews) and spending time with her family. She always looked forward to her birthday party every year. Bammy was a true light in this world and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Surviving are one sister, Sharon Bender of Santa Claus; one brother, Jim (Joyce) Foerster of Puryear, Tennessee; her niece and guardian, Tamara Bowling of Gentryville; and many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews and great-great-nieces/nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Delores Dellamorta and Patricia Schleiss; and two brothers, Ben Foerster and Charles Foerster.

A private graveside service for Margaret Blanche “Bammy” Foerster will be held in Dale Cemetery at a later date.

Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences at www.nassandson.com