Marilyn A. Pancake, age 74 of Franklin, Kentucky, formerly of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 5:55 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center in Franklin, Kentucky.

Marilyn was born in Washington, Indiana on August 1, 1947 to Melvin L. and Mable (Coleman) Jones. She married Kenneth R. Pancake on June 25, 1966 in Velpen, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2016.

Marilyn retired from the billing department at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was a member of Winslow General Baptist Church.

She enjoyed plants and flowers, reading Christian literature, antiquing, and spending time with family.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Arteberry (Eric), White House, TN, Cynthia Roberts (Daniel), Franklin, KY, and two grandchildren, Chelsea Roberts-Norman (Jason) and Brett Arteberry, four sisters, Shirley Bush, Winslow, IN, Barbara Gray (Andy), Winslow, Judy Doades (Kenny), Otwell, Linda Jones, Velpen, IN, and two brothers, Hershel Jones (Sandy), Winslow, and Floyd Jones (Sharon), Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband.

Funeral services for Marilyn A. Pancake will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Velpen, IN. Pastor Gary Watson will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10am until the 11:30am service time at Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Winslow General Baptist Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com