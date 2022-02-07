Mary T. Fuhs, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7 pm on , 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Marion Township, Dubois County, Indiana on , 1929, to Albert and Rose (Schepers) Fromme. She married Leroy Fuhs on , 1947, in St. Celestine Church. He preceded her in death on , 2000.

She retired as a phone operator for Contel Telephone company in Seymour and had previously worked as an operator for Contel in Jasper for over 25 years. After retirement, she was instrumental in the startup of the Community Food Bank in Jasper, where she became their first manager.

Mary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a Sacristan, a Lector, and a member of their Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a recipient of the Simon Brute Award.

She volunteered at Brookside Village in Jasper and the Jasper Performing Arts Center.

She enjoyed playing cards, traveling extensively, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Julie Burress (Gary), Jasper, four sons, Dave Fuhs (Julie), Jasper, Jerry Fuhs, French Lick, Robert Fuhs, Indianapolis, and Kevin Fuhs (Brenda Clark) Gainsville, FL, six grandchildren, Jeff Burress, Brian Fuhs, Emily Partridge, Audrey Brames, Carrie Berg, and Sarah Gadlage, 17 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Martha Howard, Jasper, and Doreatha “Dee” Davis, Jasper, and one brother, Oscar Fromme (Mary Ann), Jasper.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was an infant daughter Madonna, an infant son, Donald, one grandchild, Greg Burress, one sister, Marcella Kluesner, and four brothers, Othmar, Jerome, Hugo, and Hilbert Fromme.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary T. Fuhs will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on . Holy Family Church will pray the rosary at 2:45 pm on at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, The Dubois County Community Food Bank, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.