MaryAnn D. Fuhrman, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday February 22, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

MaryAnn was born on February 27, 1931, to Martin and Anna (Bauernfiend) Bair; she is the last survivor of her siblings. She married LaVere H. Fuhrman on August 20, 1949, in the Hill Church in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 23, 1977.

MaryAnn was a homemaker and she had worked at the Providence Home and Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

She enjoyed dancing, flowers, playing cards, quilting, word find puzzles, caring for her cats, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Donald (Jennie) Fuhrman, Evansville, IN, Richard Fuhrman, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Patricia (Mike) Finney, Jasper, IN, and Debra (Mark) Elkins, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Holly (Josh) Billingsley, Chris Corn, Alicia (Ryan) Cox, Kristen (Chris) Meyer, Alexis (Matt) Schuetter, Ross Nordhoff, Evan (Kristin) Nordhoff, and Clayton (fiancé Maddison Ubelhor) Nordhoff, nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Pauline Freyberger and Louise Meyer, and three brothers, Wilfred, Oscar, and Ralph Bair.

A funeral service for MaryAnn D. Fuhrman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Northwood Retirement Community, or to the wishes of the family.

