Matt Johnson Files for County Council District 1

Matt Johnson of Jasper has filed for County Council District 1 in the Democrat
Primary election in May.
“Dubois County needs a new voice for the future of the county,” stated Johnson.
“I am running for this office to make sure my neighbors and the rest of District 1
have a say in how our tax dollars are used. I believe we need to focus on housing,
environment, and adequate funding of our county services.”
Mr. Johnson is owner of Focused Fitness, a personal training facility, located on
the west side of Jasper. Matt went into his own business in 2021 after 20 years of
personal training with a local gym and was voted “Best Personal Trainer in Dubois
County” in 2021. Matt is married to Michelle, a teacher at Jasper Middle School,
and they have three children.
“County Council persons have a great responsibility to the public, and I will
approach this council seat knowing the importance of the position and the service
to the voters,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to meeting the voters and
campaigning. I ask to have your vote in May and November.”
