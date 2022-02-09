Matt Johnson Files for County Council District 1

Matt Johnson of Jasper has filed for County Council District 1 in the Democrat

Primary election in May.

“Dubois County needs a new voice for the future of the county,” stated Johnson.

“I am running for this office to make sure my neighbors and the rest of District 1

have a say in how our tax dollars are used. I believe we need to focus on housing,

environment, and adequate funding of our county services.”

Mr. Johnson is owner of Focused Fitness, a personal training facility, located on

the west side of Jasper. Matt went into his own business in 2021 after 20 years of

personal training with a local gym and was voted “Best Personal Trainer in Dubois

County” in 2021. Matt is married to Michelle, a teacher at Jasper Middle School,

and they have three children.

“County Council persons have a great responsibility to the public, and I will

approach this council seat knowing the importance of the position and the service

to the voters,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to meeting the voters and

campaigning. I ask to have your vote in May and November.”