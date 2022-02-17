Matthew Kent “Smoke” Sickbert, age 43, of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 12:36 a.m. on February 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper, IN .

He was born on February 12, 1979, in Evansville, Indiana, to Bruce J. and Diana Lynn “Dee” (Hemmer) Sickbert.Matthew was a 1997 graduate of Heritage Hills High School and worked for the City of Huntingburg Wastewater division. He married Erica Gasser on June 15, 2013. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, going fishing; late night mowing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a Budweiser connoisseur. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chet and Mary Ann Sickbert and Paul and Mildred Hemmer.

He is survived by his wife, Erica Sickbert of Dale, three children, Maci Hubster, Graham Hubster and Harley Sickbert all at home; his parents, Bruce and Dee Sickbert of Dale; andhis sister, Cinthia (Heath) Siddons of Dale.

A funeral service for Matthew “Smoke” Sickbert will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 2-8:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 1-2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com