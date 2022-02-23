Memorial Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hip Fracture Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for hip fractures. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced, onsite review on December 10, 2021. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

For more information, please on The Joint Commission certification, visit www.jointcommission.org. For more information on Memorial Hospital’s Orthopaedic Center of Excellence, go online to www.mhhcc.org