Memorial Hospital February 2022 Fitness Class Schedule

 A minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week is recommended.  Regular physical activity has numerous health benefits, which is why Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages.  All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).

The following is a list of classes being offered in February:

  • Get Fit 55+
  • Yoga Fitness
  • Barre Above
  • Get Fit Flex
  • SOULstrength
  • SOULfusion
  • Power 60
  • Jazzercise Strength45
  • Jazzercise Lo

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.

 

