Memorial Hospital Foundation, announced three new board of directors

Posted By: Logan Troesch February 22, 2022

The Memorial Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Sarah Leonard, Steve Wigand, and Susan Mann.

They join 14 other community members who serve on the Foundation’s board. For a complete list of board members, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving.

For more information on the Memorial Hospital Foundation, you can like them on Facebook or call 812-996-8426.

