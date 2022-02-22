Memorial Hospital Names Sherrie Streeter as GARDENER Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Sherrie Streeter as Next GARDENER Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Sherrie Streeter, a paramedic in Memorial Hospital’s Ambulance Services. Streeter is described as a truly good-hearted person who always treats everyone with care and compassion. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Streeter as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Jessica Werne in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-0514.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.