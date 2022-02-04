Memorial Hospital offering a Prostate Cancer Screening February 7th

Do you know that about 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime? Prostate cancer can be a serious disease, but screenings can help in early diagnosis. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a Prostate Cancer Screening for men age 50 and over or for those with a high risk for prostate cancer. The screening will take place at Mary Potter Meeting Room inside Memorial Hospital Lobby, Jasper on Monday, February 7, 2022., from 6:00 – 9:30 a.m. Results will be mailed to participants.

No appointment or pre-registration is necessary. The cost of the PSA screening is $21. Optional tests include a lipid profile for $15 and a take-home colon cancer detection kit for $9. A 12-hour fast is required for the lipid profile prior to the screening. Payment is required at the time of screening. No Medicare, Medicaid, or insurances are applicable.

For more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1.