Monica R. Schuetter, age 97, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Monica was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 9, 1924, to Martin J. and Amelia (Sermersheim) Hopf. She married Dennis G. Schuetter on August 24, 1944, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2008.

She retired after 35 years from General Electric in Tell City.

She and her husband were founding and lifetime members of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. She was also a member of the Precious Blood Ladies Sodality, Daughters of Isabella and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Monica enjoyed gardening, embroidering quilts for Precious Blood Church and watching TV.

Surviving are one son, Randall (Mary) Schuetter, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Carol (Alan) Hopewell, Fishers, IN, LaVonne (Mike) Seidl, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Dana (Daniel) Buechlein, Ryan Schuetter, Heather (David) Johnson, Lance (Amy) Hopewell, Brandon Seidl and Nicole Seidl, six great-grandchildren, Jason Buechlein, Danielle Buechlein, Jenna Buechlein, Chase Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson, and Brady Seidl, two brothers, William (Kathy) Hopf and Alfred Hopf, and one sister, Janice (Robert) Nordhoff, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters, Cyrilla Schroeder, Dorothy Bartley and Joan Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Monica R. Schuetter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. The D of I will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

