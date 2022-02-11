Next Right to Life Aluminum Can Drive Postponed Till April 2

Daviess County Right to Life Organization has announced the Aluminum Can Drive that was originally set for Feb. 5 has now been postponed till April 2. It was postponed because of the weather from last weekend and they will have it on the first Saturday in April. They ask you to mark this date as the can drive will be the first Saturday of the even months of the year. Sorry, they no longer will be able to accept newsprint but you can recycle newsprint at the City of Washington and the County Landfill.

Martin County Right to Life will continue to accept Newsprint and Aluminum Cans at the Martin County Recycling Center east of Loogootee