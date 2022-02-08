Patricia A. Weisman, age 80, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 7:36 p.m., February 5, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

She was born August 16, 1941, in Huntingburg, to Lawrence and Helen (Bartelt) Cox; and married James L. Weisman on May 4, 1968, at Salem United Church of Christ. Pat worked in the Human Resources department for Jasper Seating. She was a member St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otwell, where she was a member of the praise team. Pat was also a member of the Celebration Singers; and was part of many volunteer efforts with her church and community. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Duane Cox, Beverly Phillips and Susan Kuhn.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Weisman of Otwell; two daughters, Julie (John) Bott of Carmel and Lisa (Chad) Cundiff of Otwell; three siblings, Betty Jo (Tom) Erwin of Jasper, Jay (Judy) Cox and Roger (Pam) Cox, both of Huntingburg; and by seven grandchildren, Eli, Isaac, Jonas, Cameron, Colton, Aidan and Owen.

Funeral services for Patricia A. “Pat” Weisman will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otwell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 10th, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church.