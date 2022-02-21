Randall L. Zehr, age 65, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 7:52 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Randy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 18, 1956, to Benjamin and Virginia (Rasche) Zehr.

He was a 1974 graduate of Dubois High School.

He worked at Wabash Valley Produce in Dubois for many years, then at Jasper Rubber, and most recently at Rural King in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois – St. Isidore Parish and the Dubois Community Club.

Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing scratch off lottery tickets, and watching the St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball games at the Dubois Crossroads.

Surviving are three sisters, Margie Neukam, Debby Wilson, and Becky Noble, and one brother, Bill Zehr, all of Dubois, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Celebration of Life Visitation for Randall L. Zehr will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Burial will follow at a later date in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com