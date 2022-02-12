Rotary Club opens grant cycle

The Rotary Club of Jasper has announced the opening of the club’s grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations.

Interested nonprofit groups can access the online application at www.jasperrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page. Applications are due by March 21, 2022. The club’s grants committee will review all applications submitted and plans to announce the awards in May, with funds released in August 2022. Applications for up to $12,000 in funding will be accepted, and they must match one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Basic Education and Literacy, Maternal and Child Health, Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Community and Economic Development and Environment.

Last year, Rotary teamed with the Tri-County YMCA to offer Safe Sitter courses free of charge to local participants. In recent years, Rotary also granted funds to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to purchase diapers and books for newborns and their families.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Jasper is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world.