Saint Meinrad art exhibit features mixed media

An exhibit of mixed media artwork called “Completely Mixed” will be on display from February 23 through March 26, 2022, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN.

The gallery will exhibit works by Evansville, IN, artist Janice Greene. Inspired by her surroundings, Greene creates both abstract and representational art. She is particularly interested in textures, layers, and reflective surfaces.

This exhibit showcases abstract art in mixed media. Some works are assemblages created from recycled materials, while others combine printing with gathered objects or paint. Threads, handmade papers, and clay are incorporated into the compositions.

Greene received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art from the University of Evansville and is now retired from the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, where she worked as a graphic designer and exhibits coordinator for 40 years.

Her work is in both private and corporate collections, including the University of Evansville, Deaconess Hospital, and Swope Museum in Terre Haute. Among her many awards, she won the Artist of the Year Award from the Arts Council of Indiana in 2007.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. Due to the COVID situation, guests visiting Saint Meinrad are asked to wear masks.