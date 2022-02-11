Santa Claus Redevelopment Commission meeting February 14

Posted By: Logan Troesch February 11, 2022

The Santa Claus Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting immediately following that Santa Claus Town Council Meeting on February 14,2022.

The meeting will be held at the Santa Claus Town Hall located at 90 N Holiday Blvd Santa Claus, In 47579.

