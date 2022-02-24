Senator Messmer address Indiana’s worker shortage

Since the pandemic began, Indiana has seen a significant worker shortage across the state, especially in rural communities. Since remote work has become more prolific in the past few years, incentives for Hoosiers to reside in their communities where their jobs are have declined. Here’s Mark Messmer with this week’s Messmer Report.

