Sharon S. Schmitt, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:27 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sharon was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 9, 1955, to Sylvester and Dorothy (Buchta) Stenftenagel.

She was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a dietician for 18 years at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper and then worked at Brookside Village in Jasper.

Sharon was a member of the Jasper Moose.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Etapa, Port Orange, Florida, two grandchildren, Carleigh and Cayden Etapa, two sisters, Sylvia Woodall, Jasper, IN, and Barb (Bob) Fischer, Velpen, IN, and one brother, David Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one son, Jason Schmitt.

A visitation for Sharon S. Schmitt will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday to open the visitation at the funeral home. There will be no burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

