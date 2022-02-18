Right to Life of Southwest Indiana (RTLSWIN) along with Churches for Life are hosting its annual “Show Love from the Bottom Up” Diaper Drive that helps local pregnancy centers restock on diaper supplies. In 2021 almost 31,000 diapers were distributed to the centers. This year the distribution will include Birthright, Evansville Christian Life Center and Trotter House, Little Lambs and the Gabriel Project in Evansville, and Marsha’s Place in Henderson, Kentucky.

Donations of diapers and wipes can be dropped off at participating area churches or at the Right to Life Office at 20 NW Third Street, Suite 810 in downtown Evansville through the month of February. Monetary donations are being accepted online at www.rtlswin.org/diaperdrive or checks can be mailed to the RTLSWIN Office at 20 NW Third Street, Suite 810, Evansville, IN 47708.