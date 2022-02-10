Smokin’ Banjo Concert with Jim Smoak February 18 Dubois Branch Library

Smokin’ Banjo Concert with Jim Smoak

Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at 6:30 in the Dubois Branch Library Community Room

Jim Smoak learned to play banjo as a young boy from his parents back in the ’40s. He was performing on WROL radio in Knoxville, Tennessee when he was 18 and moved to Nashville to play with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys. He became a permanent member of that group in 1954 and played at the Grand Ole Opry. He joined Hylo Brown & the Timberlines in 1958 and later, Arthur Smith and the Cracker Jacks.

Jim has made recordings with Bill Monroe, Hylo Brown, and Arthur Smith as well as recording his own records including Bayou Bluegrass – Jim Smoak and the Louisiana Honeydrippers. You can get a taste of what you will hear by going to https://jimsmoak.net/carolina-boy

Due to COVID precautions, please plan on wearing a mask to the concert. For questions contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548. The location of the library is 5506 E Main St. Dubois, IN 47527.