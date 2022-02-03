Southern District of Indiana Federal Courthouses Closed to the Public Thursday

Federal Courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana Closed to the Public on

Due to a winter storm, the federal courthouses in Indianapolis, Evansville, New Albany, and Terre Haute will be closed to the public on , 2022.

All in-person proceedings scheduled for will be rescheduled. Scheduled video and telephonic proceedings will go forward unless otherwise ordered by the Judge.

United States District Court, Bankruptcy Court, and Probation Office staff will be working remotely and will respond to phone calls, voicemails, and emails throughout the day. Electronic services, including NextGen CM/ECF and PACER, are unaffected by the closure and will be available.

Counsel in pending cases may continue to file documents electronically.

For District Court matters, pro se litigants may email documents to temporary-efiling@insd.uscourts.gov. Attorneys wishing to file new civil cases may also do so electronically – see http://www.insd.uscourts.gov/attorney-case-opening for additional information.

Please visit the District Court, Bankruptcy Court, and Probation Office websites for updates and contact information.