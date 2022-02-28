The COVID-19 pandemic proved that healthcare professionals, including nurses, are an integral part of our society. But even before the pandemic, Indiana experienced a nursing shortage. In this week’s Messmer Report, State Senator Mark Messmer talks about House Enrolled Act 1003, a bill aimed at bolstering Indiana’s nursing force.

As always, feel free to contact Senator Messmer’s office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.