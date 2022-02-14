Suspect Taken into Custody on Murder Charges

Indiana State Police Jasper Detectives are investigating a murder in Perry County.

On Saturday, February 12, Tell City Dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 5000 block of Antler Lane shortly after 11:00 PM. Perry County Deputies and a Trooper responded and upon arriving located a shattered glass sliding door and bullet casings. Officers announced their presence loudly into the residence, but, received no response. Officers then entered the residence and while looking for a suspect or any injured persons, an adult female was located in a back bedroom. It appeared the female had been shot and displayed no signs of life. The female was later identified as the resident, Amber Willis (24). Responding officers did not locate a suspect in or around the residence.

ISP Investigations and Crime scenes were called to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined Willis’ ex-boyfriend, Phillip Taylor (24), was a person of interest into the shooting. Officers worked throughout the night and into the next morning attempting to locate Taylor as he was considered armed and dangerous. At approximately 8:30 Sunday morning, the information had been obtained that Taylor was possibly in the English, Indiana area. While detectives were searching the area Taylor was believed to be, he was located and taken into custody without incident. Taylor was transported to the Perry County Jail where he is being held with no bond for murder.

Assisting at the scene: Perry County Sheriffs Department, Tell City Police Department, Perry County EMS, Perry County EMA, and the Perry County Coroners Office.