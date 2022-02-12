Sustaining Hoosier Communities Dubois County Committee announces public meetings

Indiana University and Dubois County are expanding their community development collaboration with the Center for Rural Engagement’s innovative Sustaining Hoosier Communities initiative.

Sustaining Hoosier Communities (SHC) connects IU Bloomington faculty, their courses and the energy of hundreds of students to address projects ranging from health and wellness to infrastructure planning and natural resource management.

Dubois County has actively worked with the Center for Rural Engagement on arts and culture, creative placemaking, local food system expansion and community capacity development projects since 2018. Programs including Huntingburg’s Market Street Park 4th Fridays music festivals and the recent Indiana Department of Health I-HOPE initiative to reduce racial inequities in health have emerged through this partnership. Dubois County is also poised to partner with IU and higher education institutions across the state through the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP), developing strategic plans for federal coronavirus recovery funding.

Community meetings to discuss possible projects and plans will be held throughout the county in February:

Wednesday, February 16

6:30-8 p.m. EST

Vincennes University Jasper, Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing (CTIM)

961 College Avenue

Jasper, IN 47546

This meeting will include Spanish interpretation.

Tuesday, February 22

6:30-8 p.m. EST

Ferdinand Community Center, Mobel Room

1710 Community Dr

Ferdinand, IN 47532

Wednesday, February 23

6:30-8 p.m. EST

Old Town Hall

309 N. Geiger Street

Huntingburg, IN 47542

This meeting will include Spanish interpretation.

Thursday, February 24

6:30-8 p.m. EST

Parklands Pavilion

800 West 15th Street

Jasper, IN 47546

This meeting will include Spanish interpretation.

These meetings are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the scheduled sessions for a full discussion and planning activities. Current public gathering policies for Indiana University will be observed; masks are required in indoor settings.

Residents can contact SHC Dubois County community committee co-coordinator Dennis Tedrow by email at dennis.tedrow@vinu.edu or by phone at (812) 482-3288 to share ideas and learn more about this partnership.

For more information about the center’s Sustaining Hoosier Communities program and past projects, visit shc.indiana.edu.