What Hawaiian word means “Hello, Goodbye, and Love”? If you know you should have joined the 73 teams at the Teen Outback Trivia Night evening. Trivia Night is an annual fundraising event for the Teen Outback located in Huntingburg. Each 8 member team tested their collective knowledge to answer 9 rounds of 10 questions which challenged their mental wit. The beach-themed evening featured questions of multiple-choice, fill in the blank, videos, and even the tasting of fruit. And yes, a tomato is a fruit. Many teams dressed down for the beach theme and decorated their tables to match.

The team known titled “What Was I Thinking?” captured 1st place. “What Was I Thinking” featured team members, Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghammer and his wife Becky, Phil and Charlotte Schneider, Terry and Gina Flick, Jon Craig, and Nathan Walker. Second place went to the “Flip Floppers” and 3 place was the “Smart S’s”. It should be noted, true to their name, the “Know-Nothings” finished 73rd. WBDC which has had a top ten placing team in all 13 years of Trivia Nights again placed in the top ten, this year tied for eighth.

The Teen Outback was granted the event by the Dubois County Community Foundation, which ran the contest for 7 years prior and had a first-time team count of 27. 73 teams are the most ever for the event. The total dollars raised from night’s trivia night will be released later this week.

By the way, that Hawaiian word is “Aloha”.

