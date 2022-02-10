The Friends of the Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, February 12, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Due to Dubois County’s Red Covid status, masks will be required and will be available at the sale. Social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the basement sale area. February’s sale will focus heavily on Romance from a special sale area to the prize give-aways to Manfred (the mannequin) who will be sporting a special Valentine’s Day mask. A large selection of paperback and hardback romance novels will be on sale. Fill a paper grocery bag (which holds approximately 30 books) for $2 or a plastic bag (which holds approximately 16 novels) for $1. Several shelves and bins in a specifically Valentine marked area are full of well-known authors in the love and romance genre. A Friends member will be in that area to assist patrons. Be sure to sign up for the three $5 book coupons to be used at a future sale and a couple of boxes of chocolate. A special Valentine treat is available for all who attend the sale. We also have packets of hot chocolate mix for those who purchase jigsaw puzzles…perfect for a winter’s evening.

Another area of interest is a table featuring Black History Month fiction and nonfiction books for all ages. The New Years Resolution table is still full of helpful information. The Feature Table and other areas in the sale have new additions: a set of Troll puzzles, an annotated edition of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a set of Cinderella stories from around the world, and newly donated books that are signed by their authors. There are many treasures to be found at a Friends’ book sale. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and puzzles, children’s books, and books on the Collectible/ Special table are variously priced. Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. We are especially in need of children’s books as those sell quickly at our sales. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

Thanks to all who replenish our shelves each month. Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Several postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials.