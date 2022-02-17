The Jasper City hall, Street Dept., and all utilities administrative offices will be closed Feb. 21st

The Jasper City hall, Street Dept., and all utilities administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 21 for Presidents day. The jasper street dept and resource recovery will also be closed on Saturday, Feb 19th. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 22nd. Trash and regular recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule. They ask for you to please place trash and recycling at the curbside by 7 am on Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.

