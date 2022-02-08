The man officers shot and killed during a standoff Friday Night Identified.

We know who, but we still don’t have a firm idea as to why. Police in Evansville Sunday identified 34-year-old Phillip Dill as the man officers shot and killed during a standoff Friday night. Police say Dill called 911 and said he was “losing his mind,” and was going to kill his kids. After negotiations failed, Evansville Police say an officer shot and killed Dill. No one is saying what led up to the standoff.

