The Mid-States Corridor project is coming closer to the end of Phase 1. Regional Development Authority counsel Bill Kaiser addressed the Huntingburg and Jasper City councils at their respective meetings Tuesday and Wednesday evening with an update on the progress of the project.

in 2017, the RDA was formed through the partnership of Huntingburg, Jasper, Dubois County, and Spencer County governing bodies to gather public and private funding to pay for the Tier 1 study on the needs for the Mid-State Corridor. The process became delayed due to Covid, however, the study to determine the route for the corridor is nearly done as Kaiser explains.

The Mid-States Corridor study will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, where the FHA will have 30 days to review the report. Then the study will go on the federal register, which is available to the public. At that point, the recommended route will be known, but it won’t be finalized until later this fall after the public will have a chance to speak.

Mark Schroeder, RDA chair, spoke before the Huntingburg Council on that next step.

After the input is taken in, a final route will be determined this fall, but that is only the end of Phase 1. Phase 2 is where it will be decided what type of road the route will be.

The public hearings for the recommended route will be announced later this spring.