The Rotary Club of Jasper to Host Rotary District Event

The Rotary Club of Jasper will host a Rotary District “Friends of the Rotary Foundation” social event on Friday evening, February 25 from 5:30-8:30PM at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, 100 3rd Avenue in Jasper. All community members and Rotarians and their guests are welcome to attend.

Pre-registration for this event is requested, and the deadline is Monday, February 14. To RSVP, please email bdunham@rauchinc.org.

This complimentary event is an opportunity to learn more about the impact Rotary makes on the greater Jasper community. Attendees will also learn about the Paul Harris Society and the Rotary Foundation.. The Rotary Foundation and the Paul Harris Society program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International at $1,000 or more.

Rotary District 6580, based in Southern Indiana, consists of 32 Rotary clubs and more than 1,500 Rotarians. Rotary clubs’ programs involve prominent leaders in every field, and membership represents business and civic leaders in their local communities.

Rotary International is a service organization for where men and women unite and take action to create lasting change across their community, state, nation and globally.

For additional information on the upcoming event or the Jasper Club of Jasper, please visit the Rotary’s Facebook page or email rotaryjasperin@gmail.com.