Vanderburgh County’s coroner Reports 106 overdose deaths in 2021

Vanderburgh County’s coroner says their overdose numbers are striking. The latest numbers show 106 people in the county died from an overdose last year. It was 67 in 2020, and 54 in 2019. Coroner Steve Lockyear says fentanyl is the main reason for the spike in OD deaths. But Lookyear says Vanderburgh County isn’t alone, he says the entire state of Indiana is dealing with a spike in overdoses because of the availability of fentanyl

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



