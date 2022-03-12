The Friends of Lincoln State Park and Indiana Department of Natural Resources will co-host the 12th Mr. Lincoln’s Neighborhood 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 7 at 9:00 AM CDT at Lincoln State Park. This year’s 5K run/walk route will start and end at the Lake Lincoln Beach parking lot with the race being started by the master of ceremonies, President Lincoln himself. The route consists mostly of paved park roadways and some hiking trails. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers for adults and kids under 16. Random door prizes will also be awarded during the event including Indiana State Park annual passes, gift cards, gift certificates, and more.

The early registration discount saves entrants $10 when registering by the early deadline of April 30. Interested walkers and runners may get more details, download registration forms and event flyers, or register online at lspfriends.com. Completed registration forms can also be sent with a check or money order made payable to Friends of Lincoln State Park, PO Box 601, Chrisney, Indiana, 47611.

The early registration fee is $20 per person registering on or before April 30 and $30 from May 1 until race day. · All event participants will receive an event t-shirt while supplies last, with t-shirts guaranteed for early registrants. Registration forms are also available at the Lincoln State Park office.

The registration fee does not include the $7 in-state or $9 out-of-state per car gate fee to enter Lincoln State Park.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Lincoln State Park to support special projects and events at Lincoln State Park. For more information regarding the 5K run/walk, participants may call the Lincoln State Park office at (812) 937-4710 or visit www.lspfriends.com. Lincoln State Park is located 5 miles west of Santa Claus, Indiana on State Road 162 in Lincoln City across the highway from Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.