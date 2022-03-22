200 Fire Departments Have Signed Up for Foam Collection

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced last week the next steps in a new program to collect and dispose of hazardous firefighting foam that contains PFAS, a known contaminant.

About 200 fire departments have already signed on to participate and have identified about 50,000 gallons of the foam that will be safely disposed of at no cost to the department.

Fire departments across the state can register for this free program by visiting the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) website at DHS.IN.GOV. The program is a partnership between IDHS and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The Indiana Class-B Foam Collection Initiative makes Indiana one of only a handful of states in the country to create a PFAS foam disposal program. This program allows the state to offer a free pickup and environmentally friendly disposal service, which saves fire departments thousands of dollars in disposal costs while protecting Hoosiers and the Indiana environment.

The initiative was launched by Gov. Holcomb, State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker, and IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess on Wednesday during a kickoff event with fire departments statewide hosted at the Greensburg Fire Department in Decatur County.

PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment. Extended exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to four of the top eight types of cancer most common to firefighters: testicular, prostate, mesothelioma, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 2020, Indiana law prohibited the use of PFAS foam for any training purposes.