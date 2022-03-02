2nd Annual Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest is set for August 27, 2022, in Jasper, Indiana.

The Red, White, & Brauen (RWB) Music Festival returns to Jasper, Indiana, for a second year. The event, presented by Shoe Sensation, takes place behind Uebelhor & Sons Toyota at 788 West 12th Avenue on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Produced by Rally Point Events, proceeds from the event will be used to purchase shoes for local children and veterans.

This year’s lineup features The Roots and Boots Tour with Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye. Pam Tillis, Ricochet, and Wade Hayescomplete the stellar lineup.

*Early Bird Ticket Sales begin Wednesday, March 23 at 8 am EDT. Tickets will be available for $30 per person (plus fees) through March 31.* Advance ticket prices increase to $35 from April 1 through August 13. Ticket prices increase to $40 from August 14 through August 26. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $45.Kids 12 and under are FREE with paid admission tickets (1 child per paid ticket, please). Tickets may be purchased at www.RWBMusicFest.com.

The Roots and Boots Tour offers the rare opportunity to see three of country music’s most-adored artists together with one band sharing stories and songs. Aaron Tippin(“You’ve Got To Stand For Something,””Where The Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly”), Sammy Kershaw (“She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,””Queen of My Double Wide Trailer”), and Collin Raye (“Love, Me,””My Kind of Girl”) headline this year’s event. Collectively, they’ve amassed over 50 top-twenty Billboard hits.

Three-time CMA Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis (“Maybe It Was Memphis”), fan-favorite Richochet(“Daddy’s Money”), and chart-topper Wade Hayes (“Old Enough To Know Better”) are also appearing in this year’s lineup.

“I take a great deal of pride in being able to bring top-tier entertainment to the Southern Indiana region in which I grew up,” said Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby, a veteran, and Santa Claus, Indiana native. “Most importantly, I am proud to say that we’ve given over 400 area veterans new boots through our Combat Boots to Work Boots program. This year, we are expanding our efforts by teaming up with the Optimist Club of Jasper to provide footwear to local youth.”

Rally Point Events is a 501c3 nonprofit that produces concerts, rodeos, and other entertainment events directly benefiting local youth and veterans. Giveback endeavors take place throughout the year. To get involved, visit RallyPointEvents.org